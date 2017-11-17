Is the coin they find next week on The Curse of Oak Island a Charles II farthing?

The sneak peek for next week’s The Curse of Oak Island episode showed a coin being found — which it’s thought could be the “hard evidence” the team receive in Episode 3 of a European presence on the island long before the discovery of the Money Pit.

The footage, which was shown at the end of Episode 2, included a close-up of the coin lying on metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton’s hand. After the discovery, Marty Lagina is seen pointing at Dave Blankenship and saying: “I’ve never seen you so excited!” He replies: “Because it means something!”

Marty says: “Here’s hard evidence people were on the island 120 years before the discovery of the Money Pit.”

The coin appears in relatively good condition, and now some fans think they have identified it as a Charles II farthing — A British coin which was produced during the king’s reign from 1660 to 1685.

In the close-up, the writing on the left hand side appears to read CAROLVS — which is the medieval Latin form of the name Charles. The full inscription on all Charles II farthings — which also included a bust of the monarch on the same side — reads CAROLVS · A · CAROLO.

The other side featured a seated figure of Britannia, the female personification of Britain, along with the words BRITANNIA and the date the coin was issued.

Slightly different versions were also made, including one with the date on the front side of the coin, underneath the bust of Charles.

If the coin found on The Curse of Oak Island is in good enough condition, then it may well also have the date visible — which could be why it is such a big find for the team.

The coin from the sneak peek was identified by Reddit user sweetsmellingrosie after another fan put up a picture asking if anyone could help reveal what it was. They said the coin was “not super common” but “out there on early colonial sites”.

They later added that it was “not out of place on Oak Island by any means”.

The full details behind the coin and the date it was issued, if still visible, are expected to be revealed on the next episode of The Curse of Oak Island — which looks set to be one of the most intriguing yet.

Along with the “hard evidence”, the team also appear to uncover something far more sinister during their drilling operations around the Money Pit area — which it’s thought could be bone, indicating some sort of burial pit or grave.

At one point Marty says in the sneak peek: “This is so serious. This is the first step to shutting down the whole island.”

We told yesterday how Rick Lagina dropped a massive hint in an interview for Drilling Down host Matty Blake’s radio show that the team could uncover proof of a Knights Templar presence this season.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.