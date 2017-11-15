The Curse of Oak Island sneak peek points at something truly sinister to come

Two episodes down and the preview for next week’s The Curse of Oak Island points at something far more sinister to come.

The sneak peek, which aired at the end of the latest episode, suggested something much darker is on the horizon when next week’s episode airs.

The final credits this week ended with an image of a skull, as narrator Robert Clotworthy said of the team in a voiceover: “As their geotech search for the elusive Oak Island Money Pit continues, an even more important mystery lies before them. What if they find what they’re looking for? What then?

“Will it be everything they hoped it would be? Or, will it be something so fearful, so disturbing, that it would have been best to let it lie buried deep beneath the ground?”

The sneak peek for next week’s episode then showed a drill bit getting stuck as it hits something while boring down into the Money Pit area. The drilling crew reveal they think they have come up against steel.

However, Marty Lagina is then seen examining a fragment, which is thought to be the one from previous trailers which turns out to be bone.

This likely explains in some way the “alarming news” which the team are said to receive in Episode 3, as we revealed earlier this week. But how, and why it is so alarming, remains to be seen.

Previous trailers have shown what is thought to be the same fragment being examined by experts Dr Christa Brosseau and Dr Xian Yiang from St Mary’s University in Halifax, before Dr Brosseau tells the team: “That’s bone.” Marty asks her: “Is it human?”

In the preview for next week’s episode, Marty says: “This is so serious. This is the first step to shutting down the whole island.”

The full description for Episode 3 reads:

“New, hard evidence of a European presence on Oak Island more than a century before the discovery of the Money Pit exhilarates the team, until alarming news threatens to shut down the entire operation.”

As well as hinting at the “alarming news”, the video sneak peek also points at what is likely the “hard evidence” mentioned above, seemingly a coin.

Footage shows one being discovered in remarkable condition, with metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton saying “1600s”.

Writing is still visible on the coin, so it could well still have the date on it providing the hard evidence Marty, Rick and the team have been looking for.

After the discovery, Marty is seen pointing at Dave Blankenship and saying: “I’ve never seen you so excited!” He replies: “Because it means something!” before high-fiving Rick.

Marty says: “Here’s hard evidence people were on the island 120 years before the discovery of the Money Pit.”

The latest episode (SPOILERS AHEAD) saw the team receive confirmation that the rose-headed nail they found is hundreds of years old, while Gary Drayton uncovered a historic musket ball and part of a Spanish maravedi coin which looked like it has been intentionally cut at some point to use as change.

The team also investigated the treasure chest of Freemason and privateer (legal pirate) Captain James Anderson, who it’s thought once owned one of the lots on Oak Island — and has a truly fascinating story.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.