Is Maci Bookout pregnant? Teen Mom star posts photo causing speculation

Maci Bookout knows how to start rumors online – but not on purpose. It appears that her fanbase really wants her to become pregnant again, even though she has been vocal about not wanting to carry another child on Teen Mom OG.

This week, Maci shared a picture from a photoshoot for her business, Things That Matter, and in the photo her sweatshirt zipper curves right over her belly.

While it could just be an unfortunate curve, people immediately started questioning her about possibly being pregnant.

“Something we can finally comment on! So are you expecting? You are glowing! Congratulations if so!” one person replied on the photo.

“Are you pregnant again?” another fan asked, while some actually congratulated her, with one person writing, “You look like you are pregnant in this photo. If you are congrats!”

However, others came to Maci Bookout’s defense, saying it could have been predicted that people’s comments were always going to focus on a possible pregnancy if there was any doubt.

“Oh gosh people are gonna talk now about the effing baby bump,” one person wrote in a comment on the photo.

On the previous season of Teen Mom OG, Maci used her storyline to talk about birth control and preventing another pregnancy. While her husband Taylor really wants another child, she doesn’t want to carry one because of her PCOS.

However, the couple has discussed the possibility of adopting an older child. This is something she may discuss on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, but if she is indeed pregnant now, this probably isn’t how she would want to share the news. We’re going to guess that she’s not pregnant and the zipper is just misplaced in the photo.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.