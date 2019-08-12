Maci Bookout exploring birth control but fans mock her storyline

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney will explore birth control options on tonight’s episode of the show.

Maci has already revealed that she’s done having biological children, but that she would be open for adoption. She has already birthed three kids and suffered one miscarriage, so it makes sense that she’s done.

Taylor, on the other hand, appears to be hovering between adoption and having another child. Two biological children for him doesn’t appear to be enough. During tonight’s episode, Maci and Taylor will go to her doctor to explore the options for birth control. While Maci was considering getting her tubes tied, she wanted Taylor to explore a vasectomy.

However, it sounds like fans aren’t convinced of the strength of the storyline.

Teen Mom OG and its companion show, Teen Mom 2, has helped decrease the number of teen pregnancies in the United States, so it only makes sense to discuss viable birth control methods on the show as well.

But with fans knowing Maci’s background so well, they are questioning whether this is really a powerful plot line.

One person joked that the couple should try going without drinking beer for an entire episode, while another fan asked for “some real content.”

Stop turning this into a plot, #TeenMomOG. That is all. — Girl at Party (uncredited) (@marlo_sloan) August 11, 2019

Let’s see if they can both go one episode with drinking #BudLight 🤣😂🤣 — maria price (@maria_mprice) August 11, 2019

Boooring! Find some real content. — StephanIsAHoe (@HoeStephan) August 11, 2019

Maci has already shared a heavy storyline this season, being open with viewers about her dislike for Ryan Edwards’ behavior after he returned home from rehab and jail.

As she pointed out, she wasn’t happy about how he didn’t address his behavior with their son, Bentley, as he is old enough to understand that his father was doing drugs and went to jail.

Maci is currently ignoring Edwards on Teen Mom OG because she wants to see action from him. In the meantime, she’s exploring these birth control options for herself and her husband.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.