Is Maci Bookout being too hard on Ryan Edwards over jail time and drug addiction?

Maci Bookout isn’t sure if she wants to forgive Ryan Edwards and have a conversation with him as he returns home from both jail and rehab. It’s no secret that Ryan struggled with a drug problem last year on Teen Mom OG, resulting in him almost passing out at the wheel while driving.

Ryan was even caught drinking beer on a date with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer after he returned home from rehab. Even though Ryan claims that alcohol was never his problem, it was clear that his wife didn’t think it was the smartest thing to do.

On tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci talks to her mother about how she doesn’t think Ryan and his family are taking the situation seriously. She wants them to handle it differently by talking to Bentley about it and asking him if he’s okay with everything instead of just pretending that everything is fine.

“Nobody seems to care if I feel any sort of way about it.” @MaciBookout is preparing for Ryan's return on tonight's #TeenMomOG at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/F5A9yh8pB5 — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) July 1, 2019

However, Maci isn’t getting full support from fans about her decisions. Fans appear to be split about how much she needs to involve herself with Ryan’s family.

“Ms Bud Light needs to understand that she is divorced from Ryan, and Ryan’s family does not have to do what she wants,” one fan wrote, sharing that Ryan’s family will do what they think is right for themselves and Bentley.

But another agreed with Maci, adding on Twitter, “I have to agree with Maci here. Ryan keeps screwing up and he needs to man up and have a honest conversation with his son. Bentley is not 5yr old anymore. He deserves some kind of answers.”

Maci Bookout currently has the support of her family and her husband, but it’s uncertain how Ryan’s family feels about her comments. Is she being too hard on him? Some fans appear to think so and at least one person believes that she needs to stay out of their decisions about Ryan and Bentley.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.