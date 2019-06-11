Maci Bookout questions Ryan Edwards’ motives: Teen Mom OG star drinks on camera after rehab

During last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout told her husband Taylor McKinney that she didn’t really know how to proceed with Ryan Edwards’ wishes to meet up and talk.

Ryan was straight out of a 90-day rehab stay and claimed he was sober.

But Maci wasn’t sure if she was ready to give Ryan a second chance after she took out an order of protection against him. Last year, Ryan reportedly threatened to come over and shoot Taylor in the head.

Since he struggled with drug addiction, Maci didn’t want to take any chances.

Interestingly, during the episode, fans could see why she questioned Ryan’s motives. During a scene in the first hour of the show, Ryan and his wife Mackenzie went out for dinner to celebrate his achievements in rehab.

During dinner, Ryan ordered beer with his steak.

Fans could see Mackenzie didn’t feel it was the best decision and took the opportunity to tell him he shouldn’t let this opportunity slide away.

She also pointed out she wanted to see actions, and not just words, to which Ryan simply said everything would be okay.

While he appeared excited about his sobriety, he was arrested during the show’s second hour. Maci Bookout learned Ryan was arrested after leaving a bar without paying his $36 tab.

Ryan went to court and it was Ryan’s father Larry who updated the crew. Ryan returned to jail for 90 days.

As for Maci, she could delay her conversation with Ryan for now, but it’s easy to see why she’s skeptical about his transformation.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.