Huge underground void found in Money Pit area on The Curse of Oak Island

A huge void thought to measure at least 30ft tall is found underground in the Money Pit area on this week’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island.

Footage from the preview, trailer and nine-minute teaser shows the team’s geotech drilling operation uncovering various apparent chasms beneath the ground, separated by rock.

At one point Rick Lagina asks geologist Terry Matheson how big one of the voids is, to which he replies: “It’s at least…about 30ft.” Rick is then seen asking Charles Barkhouse what he thinks the void could be, adding: “Something’s down there.”

Charles speculates that the discovery of voids could tie in with the theory of a “spiral tunnel” which former treasure-hunters the Restalls believed was under the ground in the Money Pit area.

If the void is indeed 30ft tall, that is more than five times as high as the average man.

As we previously told, the episode also shows a serious accident unfolding in which a member of the drilling team is blasted by an out-of-control high pressure hose.

Several people including Rick run to his aid following a huge explosion, before an ambulance arrives on the island.

The episode also sees Lee Lamb and Rick Restall — the children of Robert and Mildred Restall, who lived on the island in the 1960s — visiting the island.

Lee has previously written books about her family’s time spent hunting for treasure there, which ended in the now famous Restall Tragedy in 1965 in which her and Rick’s father Robert, brother Bobby Jr, and two other co-workers died.

The full episode description for this week reads:

Danger strikes just as the geo-tech drilling team hits a possible void in the Money Pit and the discovery of a long lost artifact leads to an emotional reunion for one of the surviving members of the legendary Restall family.

Still to come this season, we know that the team do uncover what they believe to be the original Money Pit. Meanwhile, Rick Lagina has strongly hinted — twice — that there will be a big connection to the Knights Templar uncovered in future episodes.

Next week on Episode 5, the description reveals that new clues on the Money Pit’s location emerge after an old document is discovered, while a “cryptic discovery” is also made at “uncharted depths”.

In case you missed it, make sure to read our recap of last week’s episode which saw the discovery of two ancient coins by metal-detector Gary Drayton as well as the team agreeing to have archaeologist Laird Niven monitor any future digs on the island.

The episode ended with him advising the team to call a halt to excavation work in the area known as the Dunfield Spoils after they uncovered various items including rocks, which he believed could be some sort of artifact, possibly the foundations of a home or other building.

We previously told how the argument around the team needing to hire a full-time archaeologist has been bubbling away since 2014.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.