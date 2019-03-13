How to watch every episode of Game of Thrones before the Season 8 premiere

Tomorrow is the one month mark before Game of Thrones returns with its eighth and final season on HBO which means if you have yet to see the show, it’s time to get watching. But, how can you watch every episode of Game of Thrones before it returns?

For some, this might sound like a harrowing task to pull off. Especially if one is not used to binge-watching an entire series. Plus, there’s the overwhelming number of episodes — 67 to be exact.

Some of those episodes extend to over an hour in length. Luckily, this feat is far from impossible and with the right plan, viewers can catch up before the show premieres.

How to watch every episode before Game of Thrones returns

This will not be easy but as of right now, there are 32 days until the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere. With a current episode count of 67, the most healthy and practical way to binge the series would be to watch at least 2 or 3 episodes per day.

If schedules get too busy and a day or two is missed, then viewers just need to manage 16 episodes a week.

Most viewers seem to have no trouble at all making it through an entire 13 episode season of Daredevil over a 3 day weekend, so this is completely possible.

Where can viewers stream all episodes of Game of Thrones?

All subscribers to HBO have the ability to access HBOGo online and can log in with the appropriate cable provider. Those who are not subscribers can access HBONow for $14.99/month through the website as well as through Amazon and Hulu with a subscription add-on.

The opportunity to catch up is in reach, so don’t be afraid to see what the fuss is all about before it is too late. A show with this much scale and cinematic tone is extremely rare, so it’s worth being a part of the conversation while it lasts.

Game of Thrones returns with its final season on April 14th at 9/8 CST.