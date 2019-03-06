How many episodes are there in Game of Thrones Season 8? Series finale scheduled

The Game of Thrones Season 8 episode count might not be what fans are hoping to see from the series — but they will doubtless pack a punch.

It may be the final season of the hit HBO show, but it is going to go by in a flash. How many episodes are there in Game of Thrones Season 8? Just six new episodes will roll out in 2019, although it is believed they will all be longer than normal.

Differing from the first six seasons of the show, which each had 10 episodes (Season 7 had seven), the final season is going to be short and sweet. Well, maybe not sweet, as there is a lot of death and destruction coming for the Game of Thrones cast.

There isn’t a lot of time for filler to take place during the final Season 8 episodes, which leads to the prediction that a lot of action is about to take place.

When is Game of Thrones series finale on HBO?

The Game of Thrones series finale will take place on Sunday, May 19. This quickly follows the GoT Season 8 premiere, which is on the HBO schedule for Sunday, April 14. That’s how short the run of episodes is going to be for the final season of the show.

When the show finally comes to a close, there will be a total of 73 episodes in the can. That includes 10 episodes from each of the first six seasons, seven episodes from Season 7, and six episodes from Season 8. It will then be time for HBO to heavily advertise the prequel it has in production.

As shown in the video above, the official Season 8 trailer has finally been revealed. After what seemed like months of teasers, HBO finally provided a lot of footage for the coming season. It’s unclear how many episodes were used for footage in this trailer, but it certainly sets the stage for the final episodes of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones returns with Season 8 episodes on HBO beginning on April 14, 2019.