How Sons of Anarchy character Romeo Parada could return in Mayans M.C.

We recently reported during an interview between Monsters & Critics own April Neale and actor Danny Trejo that he would return to reprise his role of Romeo Parada for Mayans M.C.

In Sons of Anarchy, Romero ‘Romeo’ Parada (Danny Trejo) and partner Luis Torres (Benito Martinez) worked as undercover CIA operatives while serving as high ranking Galindo cartel members back when Jose Galindo, Miguel’s father, was the cartel kingpin.

Danny Trejo did not confirm when he would return in Mayans M.C. However, we have speculations on how Romeo Parada could make his return in Mayans M.C. given that the character, unlike many from Sons of Anarchy, is presumed alive and well.

In Rata/Ch’o (episode 8) of Mayans M.C., a scene between Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) and Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) could have hinted towards Romeo’s return and a greater story arc in the upcoming Season 2 of Mayans M.C.

In the scene, Potter explains his case was shut down due to a deal between the CIA (Romeo and Luis) and the Galindo cartel and by extension the need to keep SAMCRO intact so the IRA weapons would continue to flow.

Years later, the CIA deal with the cartel is no longer in play. Miguel states that the CIA deal put his father in an early grave, not explaining how or why this deal ultimately led to Jose Galindo’s death.

After the massive callback to this moment in Sons of Anarchy history, what became of Romeo and Luis after the deal dissolved is not discussed, leaving the two in the wind.

With the fate of Romeo Parada left open-ended, this puts the character in a position to return much like how Potter’s character was left open for his return in Mayans M.C.

In the Season 1 finale of Mayans M.C., an impactful moment shows Miguel Galindo and Los Olvidados leader Adelita (Carla Baratta), join forces against Lincoln Potter with the Mayans M.C. acting as trustees in their new partnership.

How could Romeo Parada return? For this speculation, we need to turn to Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) and what has already been established by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

When El Padrino and Mayans M.C. founder Marcus Alvarez hung up his kutte to retire, he joined Miguel Galindo as his new advisor. Given Alvarez’s character trait of honoring old partnerships and his new station as Miguel’s advisor, this puts him in the perfect spot to reach out to his former CIA/Galindo contacts.

Not only is Alvarez in a position to guarantee the success of the Galindo cartel, but he still has the responsibility to ensure the Mayans M.C. remains intact.

Having Potter in control of Miguel would put the Mayans in the middle of this conflict. If Galindo falls, so does the motorcycle club.

Based on the mythology established by SOA, Marcus Alvarez knows Romeo Parada personally, as he was responsible for introducing both Romeo and Luis to Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman).

Marcus Alvarez may reach out to Romeo Parada and introduce him to Miguel Galindo.

The return of this character would bring forth a powerful ally against Lincoln Potter given Romeo’s background in the Galindo cartel, CIA, and experience with the US Attorney antagonist. This makes the return of Romeo Parada more of a plot driving factor than a cameo.

In Romeo Parada’s return for Mayans M.C., we may find that Romeo’s reasons for stopping Potter will not be the same reason it was in Sons of Anarchy. With Mayans M.C. taking place years after the events of season 5, the last Sons of Anarchy season in which Romeo appeared, he may no longer be with the CIA.

If Romeo is no longer CIA, this will remove the professional reasons for helping take down Potter, making it personal. Perhaps Romeo has regrets for how his old partnership with Jose Galindo ended while doubling as a high ranking cartel member and a CIA operative?

With only speculations, we will have to wait and see what series Co-Creators/Writers Kurt Sutter and Elgin James have in mind.

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. is expected to begin production in early 2019, with an expected premiere in September 2019.