How old is Holly on Big Brother 21? Fans curious about Holly’s age

Fans asking about how old Holly is on Big Brother 21 may have noticed that she has a few years on Jackson. While age doesn’t always have to be a factor when it comes to relationships, it could be for this particular showmance.

Holly was single when she started playing the game, but the Big Brother 21 cast has been like a lot of recent seasons, with showmances taking place right away. Early in the summer, Jackson Michie was with Kathryn Dunn, but Jackson left Kat to be with Holly.

How old is Holly on Big Brother 21?

When she entered the house for the summer 2019 season, Holly Allen was 31 years old. Before coming to the show, she worked as a wine safari guide in Los Angeles. Prior to that, she called Lander, Wyoming her home.

During her pre-show interviews, Holly called herself spontaneous, sarcastic, and relentless. When she was asked about which past Big Brother cast member she liked the most, she said that she hadn’t watched the show enough to have a favorite.

As for Jackson, he entered the house at 24 years old. He was a server who called Los Angeles home as well, but he used to live in Nashville, Tennessee. Living in the same place as Holly could certainly aid in a showmance lasting outside of the Big Brother house.

The showmance of Holly Allen and Jackson Michie is going to at least make it to the final seven houseguests this summer. One of them might even have what it takes to become the Big Brother 21 winner.

There have been some recent spoilers on the CBS live feeds that have revealed what Holly and Jackson want to do with the next Eviction Ceremony. For readers who want to jump ahead, they have a plan in mind for the Veto Ceremony.

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother airs new episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.