Growing preview: Amy Schumer won’t go gently into that third trimester on Netflix special

In case you’ve been MIA in Amy Schumer news, the comedian is pregnant and using this new altered state as fodder for her latest Netflix stand-up special titled Growing.

Schumer is a riot as always and wastes no time cutting down the nature-loving pregnancy flowers out there who are barefoot and planning recipes for their placenta and who just love their condition.

She has real-deal news and gestational observations as only Amy Schumer can deliver. For fans its been a long time coming. We missed her!

Not just pregnancy, Schumer talks about adult life, marriage and transitioning from the crazy years into something a bit more sober. Blissful life is squarely in her crosshairs and she has never been funnier. Our wish is that she tears into the gender reveal parties that people have and the over the top baby showers too.

Amy Schumer also proves that pregnancy is not all laughs and fun. The comedian shared some scary news last Friday on Instagram that she was ill and had to cancel tour dates.

Schumer wrote that she is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — a type of severe morning sickness that can lead to vomiting all day.

“Due to complications from hyperemesis, I am not cleared to fly for the next couple of weeks,” she wrote in her social media post. “I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase.” The mom-to-be said she and her baby are doing fine and “everything looks good,” but she constantly feels sick. “I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting,” she said. “I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes.”

Hope all is well for Amy.

Have a look at the new Netflix trailer:

Growing will premiere on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, on Netflix.