GLOW Season 3 release date: When will the comedy drama come back on Netflix?

GLOW is returning to Netflix for Season 3. Netflix confirmed that the comedy series was returning for Season 3 back in August 2018, nearly two months after Season 2 ended in June 2018.

The announcement, which came via Twitter, promised fans that Ruth (Alison Brie), Debbie (Betty Gilpin), Carmen (Britney Young), and the rest of ladies were going to Las Vegas for GLOW Season 3.

Did you think we'd GLOW to Vegas without you? Let's do this. 💪 #GLOWS3 pic.twitter.com/tZhWzOJGHu — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) August 20, 2018

With fans excitedly looking forward to another season of wrestling action and drama, we bring you everything you need to know about GLOW Season 3 on Netflix.

Glow Season 3 release date on Netflix

GLOW Season 1 premiered on Netflix in June 2017, while GLOW Season 2 dropped on the streaming platform in June 2018. With the former WWE superstar and show wrestling co-coordinator Chavo Guerrero having confirmed that filming of GLOW Season 3 wrapped up in February 2019, fans can expect the upcoming season to drop on Netflix in June 2019.

How many episodes will there be in GLOW Season 3

All previous seasons of GLOW featured 10 episodes, so GLOW Seas 3 will also likely have 10 episodes.

GLOW Season 3 details

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. It is a fictionalized portrayal of David McLane’s women’s professional wrestling circuit, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), from the 1980s.

The series has received positive critical reviews and was an instant hit with fans when it premiered on Netflix in June 2017. GLOW has also been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globes Award.

GLOW is set in 1985 and follows the aspiring actress Ruth Wilder, who joins a professional wrestling promotion, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), after failing several auditions for the mainstream film industry.

Debbie Eagan, Ruth’s old friend and former soap opera actress, also joins GLOW, against her husband’s wishes.

In addition to putting on live shows for GLOW, the girls participate in a TV series production based on their ring rivalries.

GLOW Season 3 trailer

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for GLOW Season 3. We will update this post when a trailer for the upcoming season drops. The official trailer for GLOW Season 2 dropped in June 2018, just over two weeks before the season premiere.

GLOW Season 3 cast

Fans can expect the main cast of GLOW to return for Season 3.

Alison Brie will return as Ruth Wilder (Zoya the Destroya), while Betty Gilpin will return as Debbie Eagan (Liberty Belle). Marc Maron will also return as Sam Sylvia.

Other cast members expected to return for GLOW Season 3 include Britney Young as Carmen Wade (Machu Picchu), Kate Nash as Rhonda Richardson (Britannica), Kia Stevens as Tamme (The Welfare Queen), Gayle Rankin as Sheila (She Wolf), and Jackie John as Melanie Rosen (Melrose).

GLOW Season 3 plot: What to expect

After getting the girls get the pilot for their show made in Season 1, they start production on their first TV season in Season 2. They face challenges producing a 20-episode season of their TV show.

GLOW Season 3 will continue where Season 2 left off. We saw Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie trying to repair their relationship in Season 2. Ruth also started a relationship with Russell.

Although she (Ruth) turned down Sam’s romantic overtures, the two were able to maintain a friendly relationship.

In the Season 2 finale, Bash and Rhonda got married. Bash struggled with his sexuality after he learned that Florian died of AIDS.

Although no Season 3 plot details have been released, the showrunners have revealed that after K-DTV canceled televised shows for GLOW, they refused to let the girls move with their GLOW characters to a new network, although they allowed them to continue putting on live shows.

In Season 3, the girls are going to Las Vegas after a strip club owner, Ray, offers them a chance to move to Las Vegas to perform live in front of larger audiences at the Riviera. Season 2 ends with the girls preparing to leave for Las Vegas.

While fans look forward to things getting better for the girls in Season 3, creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch hinted in an interview with THR that things will continue to get darker for the girls in Season 3.