Gia Rose from Ink Master: Angels is engaged! Tattoo star says ‘yes’ after boyfriend pops question

Ink Master: Angels star Gia Rose is set to get married — after getting engaged!

The tattoo star, who stepped down from the show earlier this month over health issues, revealed the news in a post on Instagram showing off her dazzling ring.

She said “yes” after boyfriend and tattoo studio owner Angus, who she started dating a year ago, got down on one knee to pop the question last month.

Gia wrote a message alongside the picture saying the pair are planning to get married in two months’ time, adding: “I love you Angus. Thank you for truly making me a better version of myself every day.”

One year ago today, I ran into @fortyounces after meeting briefly a year before. From this night on we never separated and now are engaged to be married in just two months. I love you Angus. Thank you for truly making me a better version of myself every day. Even when I do crazy hippy things like make you stare at dust in sunlight and imagine it’s the universe, which is the least of my antics. A post shared by Gia Rose (@giarosetattoo) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Angus, owner of the White Oak tattoo studio in West Chester, Pennsylvania, also posted a picture on his own Instagram sharing the good news.

Stoops 💍 A post shared by Angus (@fortyounces) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

The couple’s engagement comes after Gia left Ink Master: Angels earlier this month following a sudden “flare up” of her sciatic nerve, due to complications from cancer treatment.

It meant doctors grounded her from flying which resulted in her being unable to film the rest of the series.

Her last episode was on October 31, and Gia later posted a message on her social media telling fans that she sadly would not be returning to the show.

However, she also revealed that she was “doing very well” and “getting stronger every day”.

In her latest Instagram post today Gia — who previously spoke to us about her cancer battle — revealed that she is currently taking bookings for the start of next year.

I am now Booking for 2018 Jan Feb March A post shared by Gia Rose (@giarosetattoo) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:26am PST

She has also been posting great pics of some incredible tattoos she has been doing recently.

Fox and rabbit 🖤 I srsly have the BEST clients A post shared by Gia Rose (@giarosetattoo) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Ink Master: Angels airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Spike.