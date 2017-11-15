Gia Rose bows out of Ink Master: Angels after cancer treatment complications

Ink Master: Angels star Gia Rose has revealed she will not be returning to the series following health complications due to cancer treatment.

The tattoo star broke the shock news to fans in posts on her Twitter and Instagram profiles, in which she said she would not be coming back this season or “at anytime in the future”.

I appreciate all the DMs and tweets! But I will NOT be returning to Ink Masters Angels this season! Nor at anytime in the future. ❤️ — Gia Rose | Tattoo (@giarosetattoo) November 15, 2017

It comes after Gia previously revealed how a sudden “flare up” of her sciatic nerve, due to complications from cancer treatment, had led to doctors grounding her from flying. That meant she was unable to continue filming, with her last episode airing on October 31.

In her latest post on Instagram Gia thanked fans for their support, adding: “I am doing very well and am getting stronger every day!”

Gia previously spoke to us about her cancer battle in an exclusive interview ahead of the current season.

She told how she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cervical cancer at the age of 31, and said it had turned her world upside down because it came while she was uninsured.

Gia said: “Health insurance is something that’s very, very important, it’s very sad that it’s a huge part of the medical field, it shouldn’t be. Advocating for yourself is a full-time job and it’s very hard for people to be able to do that.

“I like to share my story with as many people as possible, so that people understand what it takes to even get the care that you need.”

You can read our full interview with Gia Rose here.

Ink Master: Angels airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on Spike.