General Hospital spoilers: Maxie ambushes Nina, Elizabeth tries to help someone

Here’s our General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday April 18, 2018! If you’re looking for Tuesday’s spoilers check here.

Wednesday spoilers reveal that super spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) won’t get the happily ever after she hoped for in Switzerland. But a little disappointment can’t rain on her parade!

This is just a momentary setback for the DVX vixen. Anna always gets her man and Heinrik Faison (Wes Ramsey) will be blindsided when his mater comes a calling. Aren’t you just waiting for Cesar Faison and his stogie to jump out from behind a corner and yell, “boo?”

Has anyone considered the possibility that Robert’s presence is really just a chimera? What are the odds that the moment arrives and “Robert” starts tugging at his face, only to reveal Faison beneath the latex mask?!

Nah, remember when Robert referenced Tanganyika, his old buddy? Only he, and lots of way back soap fans, would remember that name. So much for that theory!

Elsewhere explosive spoilers reveal that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) ambushes Nina (Michelle Stafford). It was only a matter of time before things came to a head between these fiery forces of nature. How will the ex-in-laws react to each other when the dust finally settles?

Finally, Saint Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) offers words of encouragement that are sorely needed. What else would we expect from the long-suffering nurse? The question is, will they fall on deaf ears?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.