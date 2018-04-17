General Hospital spoilers: Someone tries to come between Sam and Jason; Is Courtney coming back to Port Charles?

Here’s our General Hospital Spoilers for Tuesday April 17, 2018!

Last week Carly continued to see and hear what she wanted (courtesy of sneaky Nelle) leading her to an unpleasant showdown in the graveyard on Monday. Also kicking off the week, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) continued to flirt in Switzerland, which leads us to their drama on Tuesday:

When JaSam learn that Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is in jail instead of sleuthing, the duo makes plans to save their wayward friend. But before that can happen one of the love birds gets cold feet. Could this be an ominous sign of things to come for the loved up couple?

As if Switzerland weren’t already bursting to the seams with visiting Port Charles-ites, look for one more resident to suddenly pop up and cause waves. What kind of explosive drama will this person instigate? Tons of self-righteous and fiery indignation if past actions are any indicator!

Look for mobstress Ava Jerome (Maura West) to kick up a mess of dust when she finds out baby Avery has gone missing on Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) watch. What was he thinking leaving her in the care of Mike (Max Gail)?

Right before these two disappeared he called her Courtney, believing her to be his late daughter. To be fair, it was the babysitter who allowed these two to get away, but still. Sonny should know better. Long time soap fans may be wondering if Mike’s utterance foreshadows an appearance by the real Courtney? Stranger things have happened!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know.

General Hospital Clip: Sam's on the Case It doesn't take long for Sam to get back into P.I. mode and Jason seemingly appreciates her help. But then his phone rings… Posted by General Hospital on Monday, April 16, 2018



General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.