General Hospital recasts the role of Monica Quartermaine with Patty McCormack

Well that didn’t take long! Good news travels fast and General Hospital fans now know who will take on the legendary role of Dr. Monica Quartermaine, following an injury to Leslie Charleson.

Soap Opera Digest broke the news that Patty McCormack has been tapped to play General Hospital’s venerated Chief of Staff while the actress recovers from a leg injury.

Earlier today it was announced that the Charleson tripped over her dog, Riley Rose, in the morning leading to her immediate, temporary departure from GH.

The show took to Twitter later in the day to confirm that McCormack will star in several upcoming episodes in May.

The veteran actress began her career at the age of eight, in the 1956 movie, “The Bad Seed.” She’s starred on Grey’s Anatomy and Hart of Dixie and took a turn on the late, great NBC soap, The Doctors, as well as The Sopranos.

Ironically the actress is in the middle of shooting a remake of, “The Bad Seed,” directed by Rob Lowe.

We wish Leslie Charleson a safe and speedy return, and extend a warm GH welcome to Patty McCormack.

