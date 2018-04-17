Leslie Charleson out at General Hospital, actress suffers leg injury

There’s sad news to report General Hospital fans, it’s been announced that beloved actress Leslie Charleson is off the show for an unspecified period of time due to a Tuesday morning accident.

The ABC sudser tweeted that the veteran actress, who’s played Dr. Monica Quartermaine for decades, is currently recuperating after an accident involving her dog, Riley Rose.

It seems the two were getting ready for a walk when Riley Rose got a little too excited, and tripped Charleson resulting in a leg injury.

The show broke the news that her role will be recast while she recovers, meaning some lucky actress gets to step into the temporary but iconic role of Monica Quartermaine.

.@lesliecharleson's beloved dog, Riley Rose, was a little too eager for her morning walk and tripped Leslie – injuring her leg. Unfortunately, she will need to be replaced in shows already written. CONT'D… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ba645ILGR2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 17, 2018

She sends all her love and will be back as soon as she recovers. We wish her a speedy recovery and all the best. #GH55 (2/2) — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 17, 2018

There’s no word on how long Charleson will be out, but the re-filming will have to be done asap. Who do you think can step into the role and take over for the hugely talented Charleson and hold their own against GH heavyweights such as Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard)?

Tell us who you think should temporarily replace Leslie Charleson as Monica Quartermaine, and be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know!