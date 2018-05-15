General Hospital 2018 Nurses Ball: Is Peter unmasked, Does Susan Lucci pop up?

General Hospital’s legendary Nurses Ball gets off to a soaptastic start Wednesday May 16, 2018, and we’ve got the bombshell predictions and starry lineups to help you make the most of this year’s extravagant, over-the-top, but always entertaining experience.

Although the ABC soap’s Nurses Ball is a serious event for a worthy cause, lots of kooky action and tons of shocking upsets manage to find their way into the annual gala affair. It’s become a running gag that hostess with the mostess Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) will make mucho costume changes, and end up “exposed” at least once!

The Ball raises funds for AIDS research, and GH has just released a teaser video of the big event that promises this year’s Nurses Ball features some very special friends among the surprises in store.

We know that handsome and irresistible Bachelor breakout Nick Viall has hosting duties on the red carpet and chef supreme Carla Hall from The Chew’s will pop up in a guest appearance.

But some fans can’t wait to see if some of their faves, and a few rumored guests, break out in song, or just make a scene! Viewers were treated to a Susan Lucci (Erica, All My Children) tease a few days back, and the rumor mill is greased and ramped up that La Lucci will indeed make her presence felt!

What bombshell revelation upstages the action this year? Is Peter (Wes Ramsey) finally unmasked? Does Carly (Laura Wright) have the ultimate gaslighting freakout? Be sure to tune in and find out: somehow, someway every year is bigger and better than the last!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.