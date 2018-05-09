Is Susan Lucci coming to General Hospital? Speculation soars after ‘Erica Kane’ namedrop

Fans love to speculate on what juicy situations will pop up next on their favorite soaps, and right now, whether Susan Lucci is coming to General Hospital is a red hot, trending topic.

Fans have been flocking online to speculate about La Lucci coming to Port Charles ever since Maxie (Kirsten Storms) was heard referencing the living legend’s famous character from All My Children in a one-way phone conversation.

“Maxie mentioned Erica Kane’s name more than once on @GeneralHospital can only make me hope that @Susan_Lucci will make an appearance. #AMC #GH” wrote one viewer,

Another another fan speculated, “@Susan_Lucci Are the hints True? Is #EricaKane guesting on @GeneralHospital.”

If this soaptastic bombshell is correct, Lucci’s presence would have to be the biggest name to guest on the show since Elizabeth’s Taylor’s run as Helena Cassadine.

If the rumor does prove to be true, GH’s ratings would hit the roof, as evidenced by this fan’s enthusiastic tweet, saying: “@Susan_Lucci rumors are swirling in the GH world that you’re going to bring Erica Kane to Port Charles⁉️‼️ HAPPY DANCE‼️ Hope it’s true!! I’m a big fan!”

Lucci set the standard for daytime divas during her long running role as Erica Kane on the now defunct ABC soap, All My Children. She starred on the sudser from 1970 until 2011. The incomparable actress took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 1999.

Who knows what the writers were thinking when they name dropped. It could be a tease that the actress will indeed pop up to school Maxie, or it could just be bait to gauge fan response to the idea of Lucci coming on board.

Either way it’s a win-win situation: Fans got some excitement out of the shout out, and show execs (and Lucci herself!) now know that there is a definite and huge demand for the daytime legend’s return!