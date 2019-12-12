Flamingo on The Masked Singer: Some fans say Adrienne Bailon, others say Demi Lovato is singer baptized in Israel

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Flamingo was one of the five masked celebrities who performed on last night’s semifinals episode of The Masked Singer. She performed after Fox, Rottweiler, and Thingamajig.

In her clue package, Flamingo said she was hysterically crying when she found out that she had made it to the semifinals.

She also said that she loved nothing more than singing in her church choir while growing up, but it was always just a hobby because she was afraid of failing. But her success on The Masked singer was emboldening.

The holidays are her favorite time of the year. It is when she gets to be with people who care about her and believe in her talents. Now all that she wants to do this Christmas is to make her loved ones proud.

After her clue video, Flamingo did an inspiring cover of Hallelujah by Jeff Buckley. Everyone was impressed. Robin Thicke said the performance was amazing and it sent a chill up and down his spine.

Flamingo was baptized in Israel

Flamingo’s Christmas gift to the panelists was a globe map of the world with the nation of Israel marked on it. She told the panelists that she was baptized in Israel.

The panelists guess

Jenny McCarthy said Flamingo’s voice was very recognizable and that she was most likely the former 3LW and The Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon.

Nicole Scherzinger said it could also be Sabrina Bryne, another of The Cheetah Girls, but she believed it was more likely Bailon based on the Israel clue. She noted that Bailon’s husband’s name was Israel Houghton, a Christian music singer and worship leader.

Ken Jeong was sure that Flamingo was Jessica Simpson.

Fans debate on Twitter

Many fans on Twitter believed that Flamingo was most likely Adrienne Bailon, but the “baptized in Israel” clue led some fans to revive an old theory that Flamingo might be Demi Lovato.

Monsters and Critics reported back in October 2019 that Demi Lovato suffered a backlash on social media following allegations that the Israeli authorities paid her $150,000 to post on Instagram about her last trip to Israel, during which she got baptized in the Jordan River (see photo below).

Based on the latest clue, many fans began posting on Twitter that Flamingo could be Demi Lovato. Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, also revealed in a 2018 memoir that Demi loved performing in church as a child, as Flamingo revealed in her clues.

#TheMaskedSinger flamingo i believe is #DemiLovato. Baptized in Israel. Found a video of her singing Hallelujah. It's her. — Shawsome 🌊 #TheResistance (@shawsaluto) December 12, 2019

The flamingo was Baptized in Israel though. Demi Lovato was baptized in Israel. Just a thought. — THEANGRYDWARF5 (@THEANGRYDWARF5) December 12, 2019

I can confirm she did get baptized in Israel I googled it because I thought I saw that on TMZ awhile back and was right!!!!! — Wolffpack (@FuriousBlaze) December 12, 2019

Other fans also pointed to a video of Demi Lovato singing Hallelujah as Flamingo did last night.

Lovato was one of the celeb names first floated on Twitter as the likely person behind the Flamingo mask based on clues such as her love for mascara, which suggested to some a glamorous celeb.

Flamingo also compared herself to a “fiery and fierce bird,” which some thought was a suitable description of Lovato.

Some fans also argued that Lovato has the time to spare to take part in a reality show because she is currently taking a break from social media and reportedly preparing to make a big comeback to the music scene.

But other fans thought that the Lovato suggestion was laughable. They said that Flamingo’s voice sounded more like Bailon’s rather than Lovato’s.

|| You people are so dumb. Demi Lovato and other big celebrities like that would probably never go on the Masked Singer. Lol. — 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐃. 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 (@TownsvilleSnake) October 2, 2019

As a Demi fan since camp rock that is not her voice. And a fan since the cheetah girls that’s 100 percent Adrienne — Jenn (@jalma04) December 12, 2019

Fans that believed Bailon is the celeb behind the Flamingo mask argued that she was only trying to throw off the judges and viewers by making them think it was Lovato.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.