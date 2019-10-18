Demi Lovato: Nude photos leaked on Snapchat, Discord

On Thursday, Demi Lovato’s Snapchat account was reportedly breached by hackers who leaked nude photos allegedly of the singer.

The hackers, reportedly known as the Chuckling Squad, broke into her account on the popular photo-sharing app and posted alleged nude photos of the singer. They then linked the photos uploaded to Lovato’s Snapchat account to a private Discord chat room and left a message on her Snapchat that read: “Join this discord server for my nudes.”

One of the photos on Lovato’s SnapStory showed a nude brunette posing in front of a mirror, while another showed a topless brunette posing with a pout. The brunette in the photos bore a strong resemblance to Lovato.

The Daily Beast reported it was not clear whether the images were genuine or fake, but Page Six said that the images were confirmed to be genuine. The nude photos have since been removed from Lovato’s Snaphchat.

The Blast reported that Lovato’s team rushed to remove the photos after receiving an alert. However, what appeared to be copies of the photos continued circulating online and it was not clear whether Lovato’s team immediately regained full control of her Snapchat account.

Lovato’s fans took to Twitter to express their concerns about the alleged leak and how it might affect the singer, who has recently struggled with addiction issues.

Lovato nearly died from an overdose last year. In July 2018, she was found unconscious inside her home in Los Angeles following an overdose incident.

Demi Lovato nearly died a year ago, lost one of her close friends only a few days ago due to addiction struggles and now someone feels the need to hack her snapchat and leak pictures. The world makes me feel physically sick — india (@ind1a_h) October 18, 2019

Yall scream mental health awareness, women rights, addiction awareness, me too, etc etc but when it comes to Demi Lovato it somehow doesn’t apply anymore…yall preach when tragedy happens bit keep on trying to break someone who has been broken so many times before. Hypocrites — jo (@lightweightly) October 18, 2019

Leaking celebrity nudes is literally so classless and disrespectful. I’m tired of this shit. Demi Lovato doesn’t deserve this at all!!!!! — amandaa (@tinymeatisland) October 17, 2019

i wish people would leave demi lovato alone 🙁 — Kelsey Patton (@dirtyjauregui) October 17, 2019

yall are pro mental illness while speaking about feminism and shit but yall dont be talking the talk when it comes to demi lovato because of the obsession that yall have to see her vulnerable — depressed, black caribbean thot (@tmylmrosalia) October 18, 2019

Demi Lovato’s nude leaked and y’all sharing it? Y’all are pigs man, send me the link so I can report it smh — Ezu 🇳🇬™ (@Utd_Ezu) October 18, 2019

Overdose, suicide, mental health, privacy infringement ect. These are not somethings that you can just make fun of it and then act like nothing happened. Learn how to be a human. #DemiLovato — – (@bohemiarey) October 18, 2019

imagine being the fandom that cried when a naked wax figure of their fav was used as revenge porn in a music video in a song that discredits her accomplishments only to be the same fandom that spreads demi lovato’s leaked nude’s out of spite…. yall are absolutely vile. — el (@fixedmyhearts) October 18, 2019

this is literally sexual harassment and a crime but because it’s demi lovato y’all are suddenly okay with it. — carmen 22 (@ruinthesteele) October 18, 2019

it’s disgusting that people feel obligated to tear demi lovato down after every ounce of peace she puts into the world. my god y’all are gross. — clob (@ctrlovatos) October 18, 2019

Lovato also recently lost a close friend to drug addiction-related issues. On Wednesday, she attended the funeral of Thomas Trussell III in Beverly Hills. Trussell died of a drug overdose.

The hacking incident comes after Lovato suffered a backlash following allegations that the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs paid her $150,000 to post content about her trip to Israel during which she got baptized in the Jordan River.

This is not the first time that the hackers known as Chuckling Squad have been linked to hacks of celebrity social media accounts. Chuckling Squad was linked to the recent hacking of actress Chloë Grace Moretz’s Twitter account. They were also linked to the hacking of the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.