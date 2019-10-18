Home > People

Demi Lovato: Nude photos leaked on Snapchat, Discord

18th October 2019 3:19 PM ET
Demi Lovato hacked
Demi Lovato at Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

On Thursday, Demi Lovato’s Snapchat account was reportedly breached by hackers who leaked nude photos allegedly of the singer.

The hackers, reportedly known as the Chuckling Squad, broke into her account on the popular photo-sharing app and posted alleged nude photos of the singer. They then linked the photos uploaded to Lovato’s Snapchat account to a private Discord chat room and left a message on her Snapchat that read: “Join this discord server for my nudes.”

One of the photos on Lovato’s SnapStory showed a nude brunette posing in front of a mirror, while another showed a topless brunette posing with a pout. The brunette in the photos bore a strong resemblance to Lovato.

The Daily Beast reported it was not clear whether the images were genuine or fake, but Page Six said that the images were confirmed to be genuine. The nude photos have since been removed from Lovato’s Snaphchat.

The Blast reported that Lovato’s team rushed to remove the photos after receiving an alert. However, what appeared to be copies of the photos continued circulating online and it was not clear whether Lovato’s team immediately regained full control of her Snapchat account.

Lovato’s fans took to Twitter to express their concerns about the alleged leak and how it might affect the singer, who has recently struggled with addiction issues.

Lovato nearly died from an overdose last year. In July 2018, she was found unconscious inside her home in Los Angeles following an overdose incident.

Lovato also recently lost a close friend to drug addiction-related issues. On Wednesday, she attended the funeral of Thomas Trussell III in Beverly Hills. Trussell died of a drug overdose.

The hacking incident comes after Lovato suffered a backlash following allegations that the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs paid her $150,000 to post content about her trip to Israel during which she got baptized in the Jordan River.



I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel.  I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.  Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul.  I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗



This is not the first time that the hackers known as Chuckling Squad have been linked to hacks of celebrity social media accounts. Chuckling Squad was linked to the recent hacking of actress Chloë Grace Moretz’s Twitter account. They were also linked to the hacking of the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

