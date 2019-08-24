First trailer for The Mandalorian has been released!

The long-awaited first trailer for The Mandalorian has finally been released during the D23 Expo 2019! The upcoming Disney and Lucasfilm series that’s set the launch on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service had our interest piqued when it was announced last year and now with this first look, we are totally all in.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, this is going to be one of the reasons you’re going to subscribe to the Disney streaming service. So, if you haven’t seen it yet, click on the video and get ready for the first episode to be released.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as a Mandalorian gunfighter out in the wilderness of the outer rim. Gina Carano plays Cara Dune, Carl Weathers is Greef Carga, Omid Abtahi is Dr. Pershing, and Taika Waititi will be voicing the droid IG-11. Also included in the cast are Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow in as of yet undisclosed roles.

The series itself will be set after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, but before the events of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner on this project and he is giving this series the full treatment it rightfully deserves. We were especially excited when Favreau described that the series will show a “darker, freakier side of Star Wars, the Mad Max aspect of Star Wars.”

The assembled creative team is also top-notch, with Dave Filoni, who was the showrunner for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, directing the first episode. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Additional directors of the episodes include Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

Will you be getting Disney+ and have your eyes glued to the screen with each new episode like us? The Mandalorian will be airing on the Disney+ streaming service beginning on November 12, 2019.