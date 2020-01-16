First cousins are in love and want a family in this exclusive Extreme Love clip

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Extreme Love is back with a brand new episode. This week’s show features first cousins who are not only in love, but they are also married.

Michael and Angela grew up together. Her father and his mother are brother and sister, making them first cousins. The two talk about their relationship and growing up being incredibly close.

The Extreme Love couple resides in Utah, where marrying your first cousin is illegal. There are several other states which also follow the same guidelines, but luckily for Michael and Angela, the two were able to tie the knot in Colorado.

In the exclusive Extreme Love clip, Michael and Angela are meeting with another cousin in an attempt to sway her viewpoint on their relationship.

She is an important part of the family, and if she doesn’t accept them, it will cause plenty of problems moving forward.

As they anticipate how the conversation will go, Michael and Angela reveal to the Extreme Love cameras that they have already undergone genetic testing.

They want to have a child, and with the information they received, they hope they can move forward with their family as they try to build one of their own.

Yesterday, Michael and Angela appeared on an Inside Edition segment used to promote Extreme Love. The two revealed how their parents took the news about their relationship, and surprisingly, it wasn’t the reaction most people would think they would have.

Angela’s dad was a little more hesitant in getting used to the relationship, and Michael’s mom was shocked when he revealed that his first cousin felt the same way about him.

It looks like the couple went ahead with plans to expand their family. During the interview, it was revealed that Angela is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

She is due in May and according to all of the imaging, it looks like the baby is growing without any problems.

Extreme Love airs Friday nights at 10/9c on WEtv.