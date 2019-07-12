Farrah Abraham blasts Teen Mom stars Jenelle and Amber over ‘wrong choices’

Farrah Abraham was let go from Teen Mom OG a few years ago as she continued to accept offers to work in the adult entertainment industry. The producers at MTV didn’t want to pay her to film these movies and represent a teenage mother.

She was the first Teen Mom star to be fired for making poor choices, as she continued to build a brand in the adult entertainment industry, including filming movies and launching a sex toy line.

And yet, Farrah can’t stop judging her former co-stars, as she recently shared that she thinks both Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans are making all of the wrong choices.

“I’m not trying to be mean, but I pretty much saw it coming because Amber doesn’t have custody of Leah,” Farrah tells TMZ as she’s walking down the street. “Amber has always sought help and, how much help do you need? I think she just needs to eliminate the things that are making her angry.”

The TMZ reporter also asked her about Jenelle’s situation.

“I feel that Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids and I feel really awful for her kids for that. I wish her all the best, but she’s making all the wrong choices,” Farrah explained.

Recently, Jenelle Evans lost custody of her children briefly after accusations that her husband had allegedly shot and killed the family dog. Just as Jenelle was getting her children back, Amber Portwood was arrested for reportedly attacking her boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete during a heated fight.

More recently, Jenelle has been accused of making up the entire shooting story for publicity. It seems that there are plenty of hot stories in the Teen Mom world but Farrah thinks that it is all for the wrong reasons and the girls are making all of the wrong decisions.

