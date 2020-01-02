Extreme Love exclusive: Michele, 30, is in love with an AIRPLANE and gets excited when she kisses the metal parts

Extreme Love is back with a brand new season on WEtv. With the premiere tomorrow night, viewers will meet Michele Kobke, who is in love with a Boeing 737-800.

The show features different aspects of Extreme Love and, in the past, has shown a younger man who was attracted to much older women, a transgender male who was giving birth to a child, and a man who had a love affair with cars.

Michele Kobke will talk about her love for the Boeing 737-800 in the premiere of Extreme Love. She will address the struggles with her relationship being accepted in society and how to make it work with the big airplane.

Things are complicated for Michele as she doesn’t get to spend intimate time with her love. She has nicknamed the plane Schatz.

Aside from the size complications, Michele revealed that people aren’t accepting of her relationship. She isn’t hurting anyone and doesn’t understand why she can’t just love what she loves.

In the exclusive Extreme Love video, Michele Kobke reveals she had a model of the Boeing 737-800 airplane made for her. She sleeps with the object and shares an intimate relationship with the fiberglass model. Additionally, Michele has pieces of a Boeing 737-800 she keeps in her home.

Her relationship with the Boeing 737-800 began in March 2014 when Michele rode in the plane for the first time. Since then, she has been obsessed with the plane. She had only met it up close and personal in May of last year, revealing she enjoyed every second of the encounter.

Ultimately, Michele Kobke wants to live in a hangar with her Schatz. At this point, that has yet to happen, but she is slowly moving forward with plans to spend her life loving the Boeing 737-800.

Extreme Love airs Friday nights at 10/9c on WEtv.