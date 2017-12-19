Exclusive: North Woods Law and Lone Star Law returning for new seasons in January

Animal Planet’s hit shows North Woods Law and Lone Star Law are both returning for new seasons in January, Monsters and Critics can exclusively reveal.

North Woods Law, which follows the Conservation Officers of New Hampshire Fish and Game as they work to protect the area’s natural resources, will premiere on Sunday, January 7, at 9pm ET/PT.

Lone Star Law, featuring the work of the Texas Game Wardens as they patrol an area of over 250,000 square miles, will debut its new season an hour later on the same day.

On the new season of North Woods Law, as well as protecting and defending wildlife officers help with everything from solving a nearly 20-year-old missing person’s case to rescuing an injured teenager with autism from trails in the wilds of Mount Washington.

We will also see them investigate hunters believed to be carrying out activities illegally, and even assist police with an arrest on a huge marijuana farm.

Meanwhile, on Lone Star Law, Hurricane Harvey becomes an immediate center of focus for the Texas Game Wardens’ efforts as they come to the rescue of thousands of victims along with their pets and farm animals.

Cameras also follow them as they carry out an investigation into one of the biggest deer-killing sprees the state has ever seen, and probe the potential poaching of an endangered whooping crane.

One of the largest marijuana grows in Texas also features on the show, along with an investigation into a protected hawk found dead in a residential neighborhood.

Watch the trailer for the new season of North Woods Law below!

North Woods Law premieres Sunday, January 7 at 9pm ET/PT, and Lone Star Law premieres at 10pm ET/PT the same day, both on Animal Planet. Previous seasons of both shows are both available on the Animal Planet Go app.