Eminem Oscars 2020 performance: Rapper surprises with Lose Yourself 17 years after Academy Award win

An Eminem Oscars 2020 performance surprised fans everywhere on Sunday night, including many of the biggest stars from Hollywood. The rapper took to the stage to perform his smash hit Lose Yourself, which also won him an Academy Award 17 years ago.

The performance initially confused many viewers at home, and even some attending the award show. However, most people had a positive reaction to the live performance.

What was the Eminem Oscars 2020 performance for?

Eminem starred in a critically-acclaimed movie 8 Mile, based on his own true-life story, 17 years ago. He also had multiple songs on the soundtrack, including the main theme for the film called Lose Yourself.

It went on to be one of the rapper’s biggest hits as it reached No. 1 and remained there for 12 weeks. Lose Yourself still plays on many people’s workout playlists and in sports arenas and stadiums to this day.

It also won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Original Song. Lose Yourself defeated other nominees, including Paul Simon’s Father and Daughter and U2’s The Hands That Built America.

The legendary Barbara Streisand announced the win 17 years ago, but Eminem wasn’t there to receive the statute. He retweeted the award-winning moment with a caption about the latest performance at the Oscars show.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get there,” the rapper captioned his video tweet.

Better late than never! Eminem finally took to the stage to perform his hit soundtrack song in 2020.

After it happened, a number of short video clips popped up on Twitter and YouTube showing off part of Eminem’s Oscars performance.

Oscars 2020 crowd reacts to Eminem’s performance

Many of the audience members were clearly into Eminem’s performance of Lose Yourself. A Twitter clip has gone viral from XXL Magazine showing off stars in the crowd repeating the well-known lyrics and nodding their heads to the beat.

Here are all the audience reactions to Eminem’s surprise #Oscar performance… 😂😂pic.twitter.com/zO4YFSGTkO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2020

Of course, the very end of that clip reveals that director Martin Scorcese wasn’t so into it. It’s possible he’s not a fan, or that he was up later than he’s used to.

Either way, it’s become the viral joke now as Scorcese may soon find himself in a Lose Yourself meme and GIFs.

Those jokes are already starting to roll in regarding Scorcese’s priceless reaction at the Oscars.

Whole Oscars crowd about to go hit a workout after Eminem “Lose Yourself” performance. Besides that old guy that was sleeping, obviously. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 10, 2020

BREAKING: Martin Scorsese “furious” that Eminem did not perform ‘VENOM’ from the hit 2018 film, ‘VENOM.’ pic.twitter.com/NEAkq3O912 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) February 10, 2020

Despite Scorcese’s reaction, Eminem received a standing ovation at the close of his song, one he wasn’t present at the Oscars for 17 years ago. It seems the Lose Yourself performance wasn’t lost, it just took a while to find its way to the stage.

Lose yourself. The #Oscars crowd gives @Eminem a standing ovation after the surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song from '8 Mile' https://t.co/GsTAC6owzz pic.twitter.com/JPAAkG1O0h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Beyond that movie soundtrack hit, the rapper is still enjoying success years later. He just released the album Music to be Murdered By, which featured a controversial song and video referencing the mass shooting in Las Vegas back in 2017.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts making the rapper the first to have ten consecutive albums debut at the top.

The 2020 Academy Awards were telecast live on ABC on Sunday, February 9.