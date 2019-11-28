Home > Smallscreen

Elizabeth Beisel: Olympic swimmer on Survivor makes critical mistake

28th November 2019 12:24 PM ET
Elizabeth Beisel on the eleventh episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols. Pic credit: CBS

Elizabeth Beisel joined the Survivor 39 cast and was immediately recognizable to viewers who have paid close attention to U.S. swimming over the past few years.

She was already a bit of a celebrity before taking part in the reality competition show and it gave her a nice advantage during challenges that involved the water.

Despite having a lot of things in her favor when she signed up to be a member of the Survivor: Island of the Idols cast, it turned out to not be enough to predict success for her this fall.

During Episode 11 of the season, which aired on Wednesday night, the season came to a crashing end for Elizabeth Beisel — but not without a lot of excitement.

You can read our full recap for the November 27 episode of the show, but there are a few clear moments that could come back to haunt her for years to come.

Elizabeth Beisel joins Survivor: Island of the Idols cast on jury

Only three people competed in the Individual Immunity Challenge during the last episode. Elizabeth only needed to outlast Karishma Patel and Noura Salman in order to guarantee her own safety for the week. But she slipped and lost the challenge very early on.

Then, at the Tribal Council, Elizabeth didn’t have a backup plan as she went with the group in voting against Karishma. When Karishma used her Idol to protect herself, that was the end of the road for Elizabeth, who became the sixth member of the Island of the Idols jury.

The 27-year-old Olympic medalist from Saunderstown, Rhode Island, was in the game because she craved the competition. She did well, but not well enough, as she put herself in a position where people had to choose whether to keep her or Janet Carbin. That almost made it too easy for the voters.

Elizabeth will be back next week as a member of the jury and she will help decide who wins the $1 million prize on the Season 39 finale in December.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.

