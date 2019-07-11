Dylan Curry: Who is the ab-tastic fitness trainer on Love Island?

Dylan Curry is about to shake things up on Love Island. Fans got a glimpse of the fitness hunk with the killer abs at the end of last night’s episode.

What do fans need to know about the man who is going to woo all the ladies with his incredible abs and flirty smile?

He is originally from East Meadow, Long Island, but his Instagram page says he now lives in San Diego. Dylan defiantly gives off a beach guy vibe. With a body like his, no wonder he wants warmer weather.

Dylan works hard for his physique and is all about helping others achieve their perfect fitness goals. The 25-year-old works as a fitness coach for San Diego Group Fitness. His clients adore him. Both Dylan and San Diego Group Fitness social media pages are flooded with people singing his praised in the fitness world.

Although his good looks will certainly get the ladies attention, they will quickly learn there is more to Dylan than his smoking hot abs. He is all about his family. Pictures of him spending time with his niece, Maddy frequently pop up on his social media pages.

On his Facebook page, it says Dylan is in a relationship with Taylor Ranftle. However, before fans start thinking he is another Jed Wyatt from The Bachelorette, the page has not been updated since 2015.

The good thing about his status is that it shows he is not afraid of commitment. After all, what says I have no fear of commitment better than being social media official?

Dylan Curry is headed to Love Island tonight. There is very little known about the absolute hunk that is going to try to make a love connection with Kyra, Alana, Mallory, Alexandra, Caro, and Elizabeth.

Who is excited to learn more about Dylan, as well as see what the ab-tastic fitness trainer?

Love Island airs weeknights at 8/7c on CBS.