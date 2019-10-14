DWTS scores: Disney Night results for Season 28, Episode 5 recap

DWTS scores from Disney Night present the results from the final nine couples for Season 28. Monday night was an important night for the cast, as this is one of the episodes that ABC viewers look forward to each year.

Last week, the top 10 couples performed, with former contestant Leah Remini on hand to guest-judge. Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd ended up being the couple that got sent home.

For Disney Night, the opening dance number took place at the Disneyland Resort. Then, it was time for the final nine couples to dance to a variety of beloved Disney songs. Below are the scores that the judges handed out on Monday night.

The trio of judges for the night was Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli. Each judge graded the dances on a 10-point scale, meaning each couple would achieve a total score based on 30 points maximum.

Dancing with the Stars recap: Season 28 DWTS scores Episode 5

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Viennese waltz from Cinderella. They received a score of 24 points for the night.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson performed a samba to Lion King music. They scored 21 points from the judges.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov did a jazz number based on Mary Poppins’ music. The couple earned 24 points and a lot of positive feedback from the judges.

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold got to do a quickstep for Toy Story. It’s possible that Sean is getting better at this and the couple emerged with a score of 19 points.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber got to do a contemporary dance using Beauty and the Beast music. It was a beautiful dance that yielded 27 points total (a nine from each judge) to take the lead for the night.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed a samba inspired by The Little Mermaid. Doing Under the Sea was probably a good way to get viewers on their side. The couple ended with a score of 23.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson did a fun jazz number based on High School Musical. Viewers had to enjoy this one and social media certainly took notice. They earned 26 points for the routine.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten did the foxtrot inspired by Alladin. The judges gave them a controversial 25 points. Len only gave them a seven, while the other judges each gave the couple a nine.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater finished the night with a paso doble based on Pirates of the Caribbean. They scored 26 for the night during a fun dance number to end the performances.

Who got sent home on Dancing with the Stars Disney Night?

They didn’t do a bottom two and nobody was eliminated during Season 28, Episode 5 of the show. All nine couples survived to dance another day.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.