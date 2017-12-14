Discovery to air all-new series Street Outlaws: Memphis

Discovery is set to air all-new series Street Outlaws: Memphis starting on January 15 next year.

The series will follow JJ Da Boss, who is known to fans after appearances on the regular Street Outlaws, and his “Team Memphis” crew.

They include his wife Tricia, known as “Midget”, and his cousin Precious, nicknamed “Queen of the Streets”, along with friends who have all been racing together for decades.

Team Memphis go by the motto “trying to beat ya, not cheat ya,” and have very few rules when it comes to racing, unlike in some other cities. JJ’s “arm drop” rather than flashlight start has been a bone of contention on Street Outlaws this season.

Last season on Street Outlaws he threw a $60,000 race on the season finale.

The cast of Street Outlaws: Memphis is filled with larger-than-life characters who are no stranger to the “hustle” that is a huge part of street racing. Combine that with the mean streets of Memphis, and fans can prepare for a big dose of high-octane drama.

Street Outlaws: Memphis premieres Monday, January 15, at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery.