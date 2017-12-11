Shawn Ellington wants top spot in his OG Murder Nova on Street Outlaws

Shawn Ellington’s got his eyes on one prize on Street Outlaws — getting his OG Murder Nova back up to the No.1 spot on the list, somewhere he hasn’t been for a while.

This week’s new episode of the Discovery show sees Shawn going after Chuck in attempt to get the top spot. Meanwhile, Big Chief commits to going down the list on purpose so that he can race against everyone that he didn’t race last time he rose through the ranks.

That explains the episode title, Down Is the New Up?

Meanwhile, Ryan and Chuck face all sorts of difficulties as they try to get their cars ready.

All New Street Outlaws | Monday Everyone has a plan to be #1 until it all breaks down. All-new Street Outlaws Monday at 9p on Discovery. Posted by Street Outlaws on Sunday, December 10, 2017

Also check out the clip below as the Street Outlaws stars discuss whether they prefer the Flashlight star or the Arm Drop. Big Chief says: “That one’s tough, because the flashlight finds out who’s really faster but the arm-drop finds out who can really hustle.”

But not everyone thinks that’s a good thing, as it can lead to guessing and jumping. AZN says: “Flashlight all the way. When it’s on, it’s on. When the arm drops, you don’t know exactly when to go.”

Flashlight vs Arm Drop | Which is better? Flashlight or Arm Drop start? One is cleaner, but one shows who's got the real hustle… Posted by Street Outlaws on Saturday, December 9, 2017

Street Outlaws airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.