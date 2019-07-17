Did Wells Adams propose to Sarah Hyland on Bachelor In Paradise?

Wells Adams shared yesterday that he had proposed to Sarah Hyland and the two were now engaged. The Bachelor In Paradise bartender shared an adorable little video on Instagram, revealing that he got down on one knee on a beach as she stood there in a beautiful summer dress.

But based on the photos from his video, it appears that Wells got down on one knee while filming Bachelor In Paradise. While the proposal may not be featured on the upcoming season of the show, he may have pulled a few strings with producers to make this special moment happen.

There are definitely a few recognizable moments in the video including the beach in Mexico and the huts in the background definitely look like the set from Bachelor In Paradise.

Of course, Wells Adams returned this season for Bachelor In Paradise as the bartender, so it’s quite possible that Sarah Hyland joined him so they could hang out when he wasn’t required to film. It’s also possible that the proposal didn’t happen yesterday or this week, but took place a few weeks ago while production was in full swing.

Since Hyland is best known for her role on Modern Family and not a reality television show, fans of Bachelor In Paradise fans may be disappointed if the proposal doesn’t air as part of this upcoming season. The couple has been somewhat private about their relationship and how it unfolded, so sharing a proposal on national television may not be their style.

Bachelor In Paradise is set to return on August 5 at 8/7c on ABC, and until then, fans will have to watch Hannah B on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.