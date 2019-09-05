Did Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau get back together after cheating scandal?

Javi Marroquin wants his family back together after he was caught cheating on Lauren Comeau less than two months after he proposed to her in Maine on a family trip.

While Lauren has said nothing about the cheating scandal, Javi issued an apology on Instagram. He didn’t admit to cheating, but he did admit that his behavior had ruined his family.

It sounds like Lauren is ready to forgive and move on. Perhaps, it is the fact that they are engaged or the fact that they have a son together. But The Ashley has revealed that Javi and Lauren are currently both living under the same roof.

She supposedly moved back into the house they shared over Labor Day weekend. On Lauren’s Instagram, it appears that she took Eli with her when she left, as she’s been posting photos of him and her role as a mother since the cheating scandal. But Javi has been absent from her posts.

The Ashley reports that Lauren went back to Maine where he proposed, as it is where her family is living. The website also reports that he went there last week, possibly to visit his son and do whatever he needed to win her back.

Regardless, she’s reportedly back in Delaware and living in their home.

Maybe her family encouraged her to go to Delaware and talk things through with Javi. It’s possible that if she does take him back, he’ll have to prove himself to her over time.

No word on whether she ended the engagement after the cheating or if she’s forgiven him for his indiscretions, even though she caught him cheating in their own home while she was home.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.