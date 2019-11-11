Did Eric Beale leave NCIS: LA? Here’s what happened with Barrett Foa

Eric Beale has been missing from the NCIS: LA cast and fans are starting to notice. Actor Barrett Foa hasn’t had as many scenes as usual during Season 11, despite being a very important piece of the NCIS team.

It is even more noticeable that Eric hasn’t been sharing more scenes with his significant other, Nell Jones (played by Renée Felice Smith).

Fret not, fans of NCIS: LA, because there are good reasons why the character of Eric Beale has been absent and why actor Barrett Foa has seen a downtick in his episodes.

NCIS: LA Season 11 spoilers

It was reported by CBS and confirmed by Foa during the summer that Foa would be scaling back the number of Season 11 episodes he appears in.

The long-time staple of the show has been performing in a production of Angels in America, an opportunity that he was excited about taking on. It is a time-consuming thing, forcing him to miss some time from the CBS show.

This is where the good news falls for fans of Eric Beale. He isn’t just getting written out of the show, so the duo of Nell and Eric should continue for as long a there are new episodes of NCIS: LA being made.

So, where is Eric? He has been off working on a clandestine mission for Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (played by Linda Hunt). That’s going to be fleshed out during an important upcoming episode of the show.

Season 11, Episode 9 is called Kill Beale: Vol 1 and it is going to involve the NCIS team trying to track down a kidnapped Eric. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) are going to head to San Francisco to try to figure out what has happened to the NCIS tech operator.

This is going to be a dramatic storyline and certainly an episode arc that should not be missed during Season 11.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.