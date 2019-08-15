Demi Burnett fights back with harsh comments after being accused of planning BIP relationship

Demi Burnett came clean about her feelings during Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise. Demi had been building a connection with Derek, but she was conflicted. As it turns out, she had been seeing someone in California before heading to Mexico to explore a possible connection with a man.

During her admission, Demi revealed that she may be bi-sexual, as she never really wanted to choose between men or women. And while Demi is being praised by some viewers for coming out and being honest with Derek about her feelings, others are claiming that she’s breaking all the rules within the Bachelor franchise.

Back on Hannah B’s premiere episode of The Bachelorette, Demi helped Hannah catch one of the contestants who had a boyfriend back home. And now her situation is being compared to it, as she went to Mexico with a girlfriend back home.

Former Bachelorette contestant, Tanner Tolbert, called out Demi on social media, saying he felt she had gone on the show with a girlfriend back home. Demi fought back, slamming Tanner and his sexual expertise with his wife, Jade.

Oh fuck off, not the same at all. Maybe I can teach you a thing or two about going down on your wife @ttolbert05 https://t.co/l4haUrRIRH — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) August 14, 2019

On Twitter, Tanner had been vocal about knowing about a plan that Demi had left for Mexico with the goal of being engaged to the woman she had been dating back home in California. Tanner added that while he did support Demi and her romantic journey, he was not a fan of how things appeared to be so planned out before Mexico.

Before filming even began I heard that Demi planned to leave the show engaged to this girl… I support Demi fully, but she could have proposed off the show. I am tired of everyone talking beforehand and pre planning these relationships… whether it’s Demi, Blake, anyone… https://t.co/4Ilwv4b7mF — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) August 14, 2019

It’s not the same thing? Then how did I hear about your “plan” before filming even started? https://t.co/STE3svpq8s — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) August 14, 2019

It’s interesting that Demi is fighting back so aggressively, considering people are questioning whether she’s being honest about her Bachelor In Paradise journey. It would have been better if she had simply used these tweets to address people’s concerns rather than attack someone’s marriage and sex life.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.