Deadly Class Season 2 on Syfy: Release date, cast, trailers, plot, and everything we know so far

22nd March 2019 5:31 PM ET

Fans are already wondering whether Deadly Class Season 2 will happen on Syfy after the inaugural season concluded on March 20. Although Syfy has not officially renewed Deadly Class for Season 2, the showrunners and fans are upbeat about prospects of another season.

Deadly Class Season 1’s ratings and viewership numbers in Live+Same Day have been satisfactory. Season 1 averaged 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic and 0.396 million viewers. The viewership numbers in live+7 have also seen impressive gains, suggesting that the series’ fanbase will continue to grow.

Fans were delighted when showrunner Rick Remender recently hinted on Twitter that Deadly Class Season 2 was already in the works.

While we await word from Syfy on the future of the drama series, we bring you everything we know so far, including possible release date, cast members, when the trailer will likely drop, and what to expect of the plot from Season 2 if Syfy confirms the show for another season.

Will there be Deadly Class Season 2?

Although Syfy has not officially renewed the series for Season 2, the warm audience reception and growing ratings bode well for the future of Deadly Class.

Deadly Class currently ranks fifth among Syfy’s shows, with an average of nearly 400,000 weekly viewers. Deadly Class outranked other Syfy shows that the network has renewed, such as Wynonna Earp, Killjoys, and Van Helsing.

Fans are therefore hopeful that Deadly Class will soon be renewed for Season 2.

Deadly Class Season 2 release date

The first season of Deadly Class premiered on Syfy on December 30, 2018, and concluded on March 20, 2019. If Syfy renews the series for Season 2, hopefully, in the next few months, we can expect the new season to premiere on the network sometime in early 2020.

Deadly Class production details

Syfy’s Deadly Class is a coming-of-age drama based on the comic book series by Rick Remender and Wesley Craig. Remender and Craig’s Deadly Class comic book series is published by Image Comics. The series was adapted for TV by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott.

Deadly Class premiered on Syfy in December 2018.

Remender and Feldsott serve as executive producers, along with Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War), Mick Betancourt, Adam Targum, Mike Larocca, and Lee Toland Krieger.

The production companies are Gozie AGBO, Chipmunk Hill, Getaway Productions, Giant Generator, and 2 Miles Entertainment, in association with Universal Cable Productions and Sony Pictures Television.

The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Deadly Class stars Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Liam James, Michel Duval, Benedict Wong, Luke Tennie, and María Gabriela de Faría.

The series received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with an approval rating of 62% based on 34 reviews. On Metacritic, the series earned a Metascore of 58/100 based on 13 critical reviews.

Deadly Class Season 2 trailer

Syfy has not yet released a trailer for Season 2. We will update this post when the network drops a trailer for the upcoming season.

Syfy unveiled the first trailer for Season 1 in May 2018 and later in July at San Diego Comic Con.

The network released another trailer in November 2018.

Deadly Class Season 2 cast

Deadly Class stars Benjamin Wadsworth as Marcus Arguello (new student at King’s Dominion), Benedict Wong as King’s Dominion headmaster Master Lin, and Lana Condor as Marcus’ sponsor Saya Kuroki (head of the Kuroki Syndicate).

Others include Michel Duval as Chico (head of the Soto Vatos), María Gabriela de Faría as Sotos Vatos member Maria Salazar, Luke Tennie as Marcus’ best friend Willie Lewis (leader of the First World Order), Liam James as Marcus’ friend Billy Bennett (he is the son of a corrupt drug smuggling police officer).

Henry Rollins appears in a recurring role as Jurgen Denke, Taylor Hickson as Petra, Sean Depner as Viktor, and Siobhan Williams as Brandy Lynn.

Deadly Class Season 2: What is the series about?

Based on the comic series by Remender and Craig, Deadly Class is set against the backdrop of the counterculture of the ’80s, and follows Marcus Lopez Arguello (Benjamin Wadsworth), a homeless, inner-city kid. He attends King’s Dominion, a private elite school that is the institution where many of the world’s leading crime families send their next generation to prepare for their future roles as crime lords.

At King’s Dominion, Marcus struggles to survive the tough and unconventional school curriculum and the vagaries of the ruthless adolescent cliques that dominate social life at the school.

Taylor Hickson (Petra) promised fans in an interview with Metro that the showrunners have big plans for Season 2 if the show is renewed.