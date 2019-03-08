Van Helsing Season 4 release date: When does the show return to Syfy in 2019?

Van Helsing season 4 is coming in 2019 and fans are looking forward to seeing what happens after the last season’s cliffhanger ending.

Syfy renewed Van Helsing for season 4 in December 2018, two weeks ahead of the season 3 finale. The renewal was widely expected.

Although ratings and viewership have been modest — with season 3 averaging 0.09 in the 18-49 demo and 0.384 million viewers (Live+SameDay) — the show has sustained an impressive consistency across the seasons, thanks to the small but dedicated fan base.

Ahead of the return of Van Helsing for season 4, here is everything we know so far.

Van Helsing season 4 release date

If production on Van Helsing season 4 follows the same schedule as seasons 2 and 3, then we can expect the upcoming season to premiere in October 2019. The fact that production of season 4 was scheduled to start in early 2019 suggests that the showrunners were planning to follow the schedule for the last two seasons.

We could make an informed guess about the exact premiere date of Van Helsing season 4.

Season 2 premiered on Syfy on October 5, 2017, while season 3 premiered on October 5, 2018. Thus, we may guess, all other things being equal, that season 4 will also premiere on October 5, 2019.

However, Syfy’s has not officially announced the release date for the upcoming season. This page will be updated when the official release date for Van Helsing season 4 is announced.

How many episodes in Van Helsing season 4?

Syfy has confirmed that Van Helsing season 4 will consist of 13 episodes. All previous seasons of the show also featured 13 episodes.

Van Helsing season 4 details

Neil LaBute stepped down as showrunner after three seasons to be replaced by Jonathan Walker (Wu Assassins).

Walker is also executive producing Van Helsing season 4 with Chad Oakes, Evan Tyler, Mike Frislev, Daniel March, Zadoc Angell, and Dave Brown. The production companies involved in Van Helsing season 4 are Nomadic Pictures, Industry Works, Echo Lake Entertainment and Dynamic Television.

Dynamic Television holds the distribution rights outside the U.S. and Canada. The series is also available for streaming on Netflix.

Van Helsing stars Kelly Overton, Missy Peregrym, Jonathan Scarfe, Trezzo Mahoro, Vincent Gale, Christopher Heyerdahl, Rukiya Bernard, and Aleks Paunovic.

Van Helsing season 4 cast

Kelly Overton is set to reprise her leading role as Vanessa Van Helsing, Jonathan Scarfe as former Marine Axel Miller, Aleks Paunovic as Julius, Rukiya Bernard as Sarah Carol (Doc), Christopher Heyerdahl as Sam, and Vincent Gale as Flesh.

Heyerdahl killed Mohamad in season 3, so Trezzo Mahoro, who portrayed the character, will not return for season 3.

David Cubbit also won’t return for season 3 after Vanessa killed his character John in season 3.

Van Helsing season 4 plot

Van Helsing is set in a post-apocalyptic future in which vampires have taken over the world. The series follows Vanessa Van Helsing, a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing.

Vanessa revives after being in a coma for three years and finds herself in a dystopian world where vampires have taken over. She is the only one who can save humanity due to the special constitution of her blood.

She leads a team of survivors to fight against the vampires and save the world.

Season 3 followed Vanessa, Scarlett (Missy Peregrym) and Axel’s (Jonathan Scarfe) mission to find the Four Elders and kill the Dark One.

Van Helsing season 4 will pick up where season 3 left off.

In the season 3 finale, Sam (Christopher Heyerdahl) killed Mohamad (Trezzo Mahoro) and became the Fourth Elder. So Sam will likely play the main antagonist in season 4 with Blak-Tek.

Vanessa’s ancestor, Lily Van Helsing, also returns. Season 4 will reveal Lily’s plan to defeat the vampires.

Showrunner Walker has shared that Van Helsing season 4 will delve deeper into vampire lore and “their ultimate goals for this world.” The upcoming season will also reveal new villains and “unexpected heroes.”