Days of our Lives spoilers: Gabigail helps Stefan, Surprise news about Andre, plus Daytime Emmy Awards wins!

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of the NBC super soap divulge that Gabigail (Marci Miller) sacrifices herself in order to save her man!

But first, congratulations are in order for the Days of Our Lives cast and crew who were triumphant at Sunday night’s 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards show, winning the prestigious prize for Outstanding Drama Series!

In addition, the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series went to the incomparable James Reynolds who has portrayed Abe Carver for three decades; this was his fourth nomination in the category. Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while the show won awards for Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team, and Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series.

Last week we saw a surprise encounter between Gabigail and Patch (Steve Nichols) and on Tuesday both are again front and center on the canvas.

Tuesday Gabigail shows a concerning facet to her personality when she does something to help Stefan (Tyler Christopher). Her family will be unhappy with this development, leading to a drastic reach out to someone close to Abi. What fan fave (or two?) is coming soon to Salem?

Elsewhere Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve share a tender moment while Kate (Lauren Koslow) gets shocking news regarding the presumed dead Andre (Thaao Penghlis).

