Days of our Lives spoilers: Does Gabi get a get out of jail free card?, Jennifer and Chad confront Gabigail

Days of our Lives Spoilers for the Monday April 30, 2018, episode of the NBC soap reveal that the DiMera mansion gets some surprise visitors, while Gabi (Camila Banus) gets good news after her beat down.

First up Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Chad (Billy Flynn) confront Gabigail (Marci Miller) who resents the intrusion into her fragile psyche. Nope, she does not want to talk to the man who put her Stefan (Tyler Christopher) in the hospital, all broken and bruised. Tensions flare with both parties making some fiery demands.

The Real Gabi wakes up in the prison hospital and fears going back to the place where Lou Raines’ girlfriend made her a human punching bag for squealing on the crooks.

Is she about to be sent back to the Big House for some more fun and games? Or does big bro/cop Rafe (Galen Gering) have a get out of jail free card in his hand?

Meanwhile, the intrepid but slow as molasses detectives Paul (Christopher Sean) and John (Drake Hogestyn) show up at the DiMera manse where they find a big clue!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily Days of our Lives spoilers email below!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.