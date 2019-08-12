Home > Smallscreen

David Eason could face legal action over business name from Texas business

By
12th August 2019 10:12 AM ET
David Eason
David Eason could be sued over his new business name. Pic credit: MTV

David Eason recently revealed that he’s building a new business. He wants to create custom knives that he’s planning on selling on Etsy. The news was revealed by Jenelle last week, as she shared that she was proud of him for moving ahead with a new business now that she was fired from Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle herself is also working adding income streams after her MTV firing, as she’s relaunching her makeup line at the upcoming New York Fashion Week.

But there seems to be a misunderstanding in regards to David’s business name. Some people seem to believe that he has named his business Black River, which is – according to Jenelle – the place where David grew up in North Caroline. Jenelle slammed her followers for jumping to conclusions, but an actual business called Black River Forge decided to act.

On Facebook, the company announced that they had never heard of David Eason or his desire to use Black River as a business name.

“Thank you for bringing to our attention that someone is using the same business name. We are not familiar with David & will look into this matter,” the business wrote on Facebook after they learned of the many comments from Teen Mom 2 viewers, who felt that David was trying to rip off the company’s name.

Over 24 hours later, the company posted an update on the situation.

“David Eason is not currently, and has never been, a member of our cooperative. He has never had any affiliation with our group in any capacity. Until August 7th, 2019, we had never even heard of him. Any use of our name, graphics, likeness, or identity is done so entirely without our permission,” the post from the Facebook page read, adding, “We would prefer to avoid pursuing legal action, but are prepared to do so if necessary.”

Right now, Jenelle continues to deny that Black River is the name of David’s business, but the company in Texas is waiting to see how David decides to act. As they pointed out, legal action is an option.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.