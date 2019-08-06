David Eason is now making homemade knives – and Jenelle Evans is proud of him

Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been keeping low profiles since getting their children back from the courts. CPS removed them after a story surfaced that David had allegedly shot the family dog. But since getting the kids back, the couple has focused on their children, their family, and supposedly their income.

While Jenelle has revealed that she’s working on several income streams since being fired from Teen Mom 2, her husband David hasn’t revealed what he’s working on. Several people have questioned what he’s doing for a living, but Jenelle has never talked about his work situation after the kids were removed.

Now, she’s ready to share what he’s been working on. She shared a screenshot of David’s Facebook post from his private page, where he reveals he’s been working with a friend named Justin Manning to create homemade knives.

In the post, Eason shared that he’s planning on selling the knives on Etsy to make a living. He thanked Jenelle Evans for always being a supportive wife and thanked her for supporting his crazy ideas. On Instagram, Jenelle revealed that she’s super happy for her husband.

When the two met, David had a full-time job but since Jenelle made lots of money from MTV, it appears that he stopped working and stayed home with Jenelle and the kids. But now that Jenelle won’t be filming Teen Mom 2, both she and David are working on creating additional income streams.

It’s unknown whether David has done his research to see if people would actually buy his knives and if it is a sustainable business for the couple.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.