Daredevil Season 3 trailer revealed, Kingpin emerges with a plan

Daredevil Season 3 trailer buzz is taking over. Marvel and Netflix released a full-length trailer on October 4, revealing a lot about what is going to take place in the new batch of episodes.

In September, Netflix announced that the new episodes of Daredevil will arrive on the streaming service on Friday, October 19. That was huge news, and it came with a teaser trailer about the season.

Matt Murdock is facing demons left over from how the first season of The Defenders came to an end.

While Daredevil had been dealing with The Hand, Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) has been plotting in prison. That is where he has resided since Daredevil defeated him in the first season of the show.

Daredevil Season 3 trailer spoilers

Many fans of the comic book and of the show probably already know who is wearing the Daredevil mask at the end of the Season 3 trailer. While it wasn’t explicitly revealed, this appears to be Bullseye. The character of Bullseye is a huge nemesis for Daredevil, played by Colin Farrell in the 2003 Ben Affleck film.

Daredevil Season 3 episodes

There are 13 new episodes of Daredevil that will hit Netflix on October 19. That could make for a very fun weekend of binge-watching the show. It’s also indicative of how much ground the writers are trying to cover this season. The trailer certainly makes it look like a dark installment in this series, with the villains taking things to the next level.

Charlie Cox returns as the title character, having already made the role his own in the first two seasons. While Vincent D’Onofrio has been really good as Wilson Fisk so far, it looks like he is really going to get to play out the character in Season 3. There is a lot more darkness from the Kingpin that has yet to be explored on the show.

Marvel review on Netflix

Ahead of the Daredevil Season 3 release, Marvel fans should check out Iron Fist Season 2, Jessica Jones Season 2, and Nick Cage Season 2. It’s also important to review the second season of Daredevil and to check out the lone season of The Defenders. It is at the end of The Defenders, where the fate of Daredevil and Matt Murdock are called into question.

Daredevil Season 3 episodes will all be available on Netflix in October.