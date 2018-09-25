A Daredevil Season 3 release date has been announced by Netflix. This has been a long time coming, as fans of the Marvel character are desperate to know the fate of Matt Murdock.

Fans of Daredevil will want to watch the first season of The Defenders on Netflix before reading on, as spoilers are ahead. At the end of the final episode of that show, it appeared that Daredevil had died while helping to save the city. Or did he?

Netflix has done a great job spacing out the seasons of its Marvel properties, keeping the fans wanting more. That has been the case with one of its most popular television characters.

When is Daredevil Season 3 release date?

Netflix will release Season 3 of Daredevil on Friday, October 19. All of the new episodes will be available at the same time, giving viewers a chance to binge-watch the entire season.

Daredevil teaser trailer

Netflix has also posted a teaser trailer for the upcoming season. As seen in the video below, the action is coming.

Daredevil Season 3 plot points

The IMDb page for the show indicates that there are 13 new episodes coming out in October. Only the first episode has been given a synopsis, however, showing how the network has tried hard to keep a lot of things under wraps.

“After the events of the Hand and the destruction of the building Daredevil will have to protect his city once more.”

What is a certainty is that Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil and that Vincent D’Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk (Kingpin). A brief scene in the trailer shows a man donning a white suit. That might be a teaser about Fisk.

There have also been a number of rumors suggesting that actor Wilson Bethel will take on the role of Bullseye. This is another villain from the Marvel Universe.

Before enjoying Daredevil Season 3, Marvel fans should check out Iron Fist Season 2, Jessica Jones Season 2, and Nick Cage Season 2. It’s also important to review the second season of Daredevil and to check out the lone season of The Defenders.

Daredevil Season 3 episodes will all be available on Netflix in October.