Dancing with the Stars recap: Season 28, Episode 6 scores and results

The Dancing with the Stars recap for Season 28, Episode 6 comes from Monday night on ABC. The top nine couples all performed another routine, with someone likely heading home at the end of the night.

Last week was Disney Night on the show, and all the couples performed a dance based on a famous Disney film. It was a night filled with fun performances and the judges allowed everyone to survive the elimination.

Everyone returned for Episode 6, giving the celebrities another chance to improve their dancing skills and prove to the three-judge panel that they deserved to move on. But only one of these couples can win the coveted mirrorball trophy during the Season 28 finale.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were back as the hosts, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli served as the judges. They would be grading the nine couples on a 10-point scale, with the maximum score being 30 points on the evening.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber did a quickstep to “Take On Me” by A-ha. They received a nice score of 25 points, but that was down from their 27 points last week.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten went with “Southland” by Carrie Underwood for a samba routine. They got straight eights for a total score of 24 points.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater performed a really nice samba to “Light It Up” by Major Lazer, featuring Nyla and Fus ODG. It landed them 27 points and a tie for the highest score of the night.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson got a contemporary dance this week and they did it to “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi. They earned 25 points on the evening.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov did a Viennese waltz to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” It earned them an impressive nine from each judge for 27 points total.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson performed a quickstep to Stevie Wonder’s “Part-Time Lover” and it was really good. They ended with 26 points, including two nines from the judges.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed a contemporary routine using “The Other Side” by Lauren Alaina. They received a 26, but there could be an argument that the show should have been a tad higher.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a jive to the song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” from Wham! They got an impressive 27 from the judges for the fun dance.

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold decided to go with “Somebody to Love” from Queen to do their Viennese waltz. They earned a very respectable 21 points (straight sevens) for the night.

DWTS Episode 6 elimination

The bottom two couples were Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber and then Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy. They both had nice dance routines, but only one of them would survive to perform during Halloween Night.

The shocking announcement was that Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy had just been eliminated. It’s very odd when the highest score of the night gets sent home, but the DWTS vote by America put two good couples in front of the judges.

That brings an end to the Dancing with the Stars recap for Episode 6 and we expect a lot of backlash for the show to surface on social media.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night at 8/7c on ABC.