Damon Dash suing WEtv after son Boogie encouraged to drink on Growing Up Hip Hop

Damon Dash is really upset with WEtv after the network encouraged his son Boogie to drink alcohol on Growing Up Hip Hop.

In fact, the producer is suing WEtv with claims that they forced Boogie Dash to consume alcohol on the show in an effort to increase ratings, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Dash claims that he had a verbal agreement with the network that they wouldn’t allow Boogie to drink. As a result, Damon Dash is claiming that he has suffered “emotional distress” due to his son’s drinking at the behest of the network.

As those who have followed Growing Up Hip Hop know, Boogie Dash’s addiction issues have been a huge part of his storyline over the years.

Making matters worse, Damon Dash also claims that he is owed money for his participation on the show and he wants that too.

News of the Roc-A-Fella co-founders lawsuit comes just after a November 2019 filing where Dash claimed that he is so broke that he couldn’t even cover a $2,400 debt.

Last year, Dash and Lee Daniels were able to reach a settlement after he sued for $5 million. That’s not helping his bottom line since the funds are being sent to help pay off hundreds of thousands of dollars that he is behind in child support payments.

When it comes to WEtv, he believes that he should receive those checks because they wouldn’t have been paid directly to him. Instead, he claims that payments were supposed to be made to Poppington, a lifestyle brand affiliated with Dash.

So far, Damon Dash isn’t speaking out about any of this on social media and he doesn’t seem to be promoting Growing Up Hip Hop either. WEtv hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.