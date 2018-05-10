Chicago P.D. Season 5 finale recap: Who died?

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t read below here if you don’t want to know what happened on the Chicago P.D. Season 5 finale!

Chicago P.D. ended Season 5 last night with plenty of shocking moments — with the most notable coming within the first few minutes of the episode, as Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) was killed off the show.

Last week fans watched as he was stabbed in prison. Olinsky was awaiting trial for the murder of the man who killed Hank Voight’s son.

Voight (Jason Beghe) actually did it, but Al took the fall. Unfortunately, it ended with Olinsky losing his life.

SPOILER ALERT: Nothing could have prepared us for this. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/Z5PlyRjt2N — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) May 10, 2018

How the rest of the Chicago P.D. Season 5 finale panned out

As the team tried to avenge Al’s death, things became complicated. Voight took things into his own hands, and that left plenty of tension between Antonio (Jon Seda) and his boss.

From beating up the inmate who stabbed Olinsky to shooting the man who ordered the hit, Voight went above and beyond.

Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson) then found a witness who said she could identify Voight at the scene of the latest shooting but, as it turns out, the witness wasn’t who she appeared to be.

Woods tried to bribe her to exaggerate what she saw, but when he and Voight sat down and talked, Voight sprung the news that the witness was actually fake and Woods had been set up.

He also turned over the evidence that Woods bribed the witness to internal affairs. Woods was carted off, meaning Voight had finally beat him at his own game.

The show ended with Voight drinking and thinking about what happened to Al. Olinsky was his friend for decades, but now he was gone.

He took a drink, and then broke down.

What next for Chicago P.D.?

Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med were all renewed for new seasons last night.

When Chicago P.D. returns next season, there is a lot that needs to be sorted out. First, some sort of memorial for Alvin Olinsky should be had. He had been on the show since the beginning, and a farewell would only be fair.

Second, the animosity between Voight and Antonio needs to be resolved. There has always been a fine line to walk, but now, it is clear that the boss crossed it. Will Antonio continue to look the other way, or will he decide to stand up for what is right?

Season 6 of Chicago P.D. will return in the fall.