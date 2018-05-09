Chicago P.D.: Has it been canceled or renewed for Season 6?

Chicago P.D. airs the Season 5 finale tonight — but has it been renewed for Season 6?

There has not yet been an official announcement, and all the Dick Wolf series’ are still theoretically hanging in the balance. But with so much going on in the show, it looks unlikely that it will be canceled.

NBC will host their upfronts on May 14, which is likely when the renewals and cancellations will be announced.

The odds for Chicago P.D. being picked up for Season 6 are high, as it is one of the strongest shows the network has historically had to work with.

Along with P.D., Chicago Fire and Chicago Med are also waiting on renewal news. A week is a long time to wait, but things look very promising for fans.

There is plenty to sort out before the show ends its fifth run, and speculation is all over the place with what could happen.

The penultimate episode of Season 5 saw Alvin Olinsky stabbed numerous times in his cell. He was locked up for killing the man who murdered Hank Voight’s son, but was supposed to be given bail.

When it was denied, he was taken back into custody, and after being stabbed was left fighting for his life.

Does Al die?

At the time of writing there had been no indication that Elias Koteas is leaving the series, so all signs point to Olinsky surviving the stabbing.

His condition may hang in the balance, but it looks like death won’t be knocking at his door during the Season 5 finale.

Chicago P.D. season finale airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC.